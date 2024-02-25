'Shocker': Michael Vaughan goes berserk over Joe Root LBW call on DRS - here's what law on 'pitching' says

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/SCREENGRAB Joe Root's LBW dismissal invited a huge furore from England cricketers and their media on Day 3 of the fourth Test against India

Joe Root's dismissal was added to a rather unwanted but long list of controversial DRS calls in the ongoing Test series between India and England. England skipper Ben Stokes has already raised his questions over a few dismissals in the previous games and Root's dismissal on Day 3 of the fourth Test in Ranchi invited a huge furore from England cricketers, media and English fans as well.

The on-field umpire didn't give it out as the ball seemed to be missing the stumps on the trajectory as it turned after pitching. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma went for the review on the bowler R Ashwin and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel's advice. The ball was pitching just in line, marginally and seemed to be going to hit the stumps. The pitching was very marginal as it almost looked like a 51-49 call.

As per DRS law 3.4.4.3 "Where applicable, the ball-tracking technology shall report that the ball pitched in one of the following three areas in relation to the Pitching Zone:

In Line - The centre of the ball was inside the Pitching Zone

Outside Off - The centre of the ball was outside, and to the off side of, the Pitching Zone

Outside Leg - The centre of the ball was outside, and to the leg side of, the Pitching Zone

The centre of the ball was in the line, even though marginally. Michael Vaughan, however, wasn't happy and called it a 'shocker' on the BBC commentary. After that, English media and fans too picked it up as many reckoned that with the angle Ashwin was bowling and the ball having already turned a bit, hitting on stumps would have been highly improbable. However, Hawkeye showed that and the umpire Kumar Dharmasena's decision was overturned. Root, who smashed an unbeaten 122 in the first innings was dismissed for 11.

Root's dismissal came in the middle of a collapse of sorts for England as they had lost eight wickets for not much. England have a cushion of the lead of 46 runs and will hope to give India a target in excess of 200 at least.