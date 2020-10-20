Ton-up Shikhar Dhawan admits to not receiving enough support in Capitals' loss to KXIP

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan was on cloud nine on Tuesday when he became the first batsman to score back-to-back centuries in Indian Premier League and also breached the 5000-run IPL elite club when he reached 62 runs on the day. However, the 34-year-old southpaw quickly learnt it the hard way that records doesn't always warrant success as his side DC slumped to a five-wicket loss to Kings XI Punjab after some fireworks from Nicholas Pooran.

The West Indian scored 27-ball 50 to quickly take the game away from DC, who posted a modest target of 165 on the day. While Dhawan couldn't be blamed for scoring more than enough with a 61-ball 106, it was other DC batsman who didn't make their shares count on the day and were short by some 10-15 runs in the target.

While Dhawan received man of the match award, he admitted to not receiving enough support on the day when asked at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Today, it happened that way (that no one could stick around with me). I took the responsibility of holding one end up and was also hitting the boundaries when I got the chance," he said while adding that he felt this form last time on his Test debut.

He further added that there's a need for discussion after the match and figure out where they need to improve."

We gonna have a discussion and see where we can improve. We have been playing very good quite consistently. This is not going to put us down. We would try to come back stronger," he said.

