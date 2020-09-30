IPL 2020: SRK trends on Twitter after seen supporting KKR in Dubai

Image Source : TWITTER SRK at the VIP stand of Dubai International Stadium during KKR vs RR match on Wednesday.

Kolkata Knight Riders fandom has always revelled in the fact that their team is co-owned by none other than the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

While the team has come back strongly in the tournament after an early setback in loss against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2020 opener, Wednesday’s action-packed performance against Rajasthan Royals was further backed by the presence of their favourite co-owner King Khan in the VIP stands.

Energetic performances by the KKR pacers in the seconds innings saw reduced to 42/5, the superstar’s happiness knew no bound as he could be seen cheering his team, albeit in a mask over COVID-19 safety mask.

Sporting a new long hair look in a purple beanie cap was an instant hit among his large fandom as his name soon started trending on Twitter in no time. He was accompanied to the game by his eldest son Aryan Khan, who sat behind his father while maintaining social distance norms

The happiness of King Khan is evident even through the mask as Shivam Mavi takes the important wicket. ❤️ #KKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/oWoMfSvk8K — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 30, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage