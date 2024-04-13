Sean Paul and Kes join hands for official anthem of T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY T20 World Cup trophy

The World Cup fever is set to take over the minds of cricket fans in June this year. As many as 20 teams will contest to be crowned the champions of the T20 format in the Carribean and the USA for almost a month. 50 days ahead of the start of the mega event on June 1, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that Grammy Award winner Sean Paul and Soca superstar Kes will be joining hands for the official anthem of the tournament.

The anthem will be launched in the next few weeks with the track being produced by Michael “Tano” Montano and will be accompanied by the song’s film clip, featuring several well-known superstars. Sean Paul who is the leading figure in the music industry for more than 20 years now is excited and honoured to be chosen to record the official anthem. He is hoping to capture the essence of the Caribbean culture in the anthem.

"Cricket has always been a major part of our culture, so I'm honoured to record the official anthem for the T20 World Cup. I'm a big fan of Kes and the track will feature a nice touch of the Caribbean, with some dance, to an international vibe and of course Soca - it will be a real anthem for people to sing out and feel the spirit of unity," he said.

Kees Dieffenthaller, aka Kes, is the lead singer of Trinidad and Tobago-based Kes the Band, and is looking forward to teaming up with Paul in the making of the anthem. "Our mission has always been about bringing worlds together, so blending cricket, (dear to us in the Caribbean), with music is a powerful combination. Shoutout to Sean Paul, Tano, and the whole team for creating this musical vibe. Can't wait for everyone to sing along to this worldwide anthem and bring the party to stadiums across the West Indies and USA," he said.