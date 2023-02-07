Sarfaraz Khan recalls fighting for his place in red-ball cricket; vowed to show everyone who he was

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sarfaraz Khan | File Photo

Sarfaraz Khan has been one of the most prolific batters in the Indian domestic circuit, and he has been in absolute rampage mode in the past few years. His efforts though haven't been rewarded, as the India call-up has really eluded him.

On the back of his domestic performance, it was widely believed that Sarfaraz would finally get his much-deserved call-up, but he was once again ignored for the Australia series, while the management decided to go ahead with Suryakumar Yadav.

Talking in JioCinema's new show #AAKASHVANI', Khan recalled how early in his career he was thought of only as a white-ball player. "When I returned from the World Cup and played IPL for 1-2 years, some people said that Sarfaraz Khan is a white ball player who will not be able to play against the red ball and that he is the only player who can bat for the last 4 overs with the white ball. But I knew that I could do it, and I have been working hard on it.

He went on to say that he was working on an opportunity where he could get 4-5 continuous Ranji games to prove his worth.

"I was waiting for an opportunity, where I could get 4-5 matches to play continuously in the Ranji Trophy, so I'll show them who I am. When that day came, I made a comeback for Mumbai, and my first century for Mumbai ended up going straight to the triple century. After that, I realised that things aren't as difficult as people make them out to be. I also had a dream from childhood of raising the bat and helmet in my hand with Mumbai's logo on my chest, so the taste for that thing is never going away and I will never let it go."

Sarfaraz Khan also mentioned AB de Villiers praising him. "It would be better if we didn't talk about him. Rarely have I seen him practice. But I asked him once, 'why don't you practice much'? So, he said 'when I was of your age, I used to practice a lot, and I was not as talented as you are now, so just keep playing'," said Sarfaraz Khan.

It is uncertain when Khan will finally get the call-up to the national side, but if he keeps on performing as he has been, the moment isn't far away.

