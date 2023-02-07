Aaron Finch and records that made him: A look as the Kangaroo calls time on international career

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY A look at Aaron Finch's record-breaking career.

Aaron Finch announced his retirement from international cricket and the T20 World Cup winning captain will go down as one of the all-time greats of the game. As the Kangaroo rides into the sunset, here's a look at some of his records that made Finch, well - Finch.

Aaron Finch & The Records That Made Him

Most matches as T20I captain: 76

76 Most runs in an T20I innings as captain: 172 vs Zimbabwe in 2018

172 vs Zimbabwe in 2018 3rd fastest to 3000 T20I runs: 98 innings

98 innings Highest partnership for 1st wicket in T20Is with Darcy Short: 223 vs Zimbabwe in 2018

223 vs Zimbabwe in 2018 6th most innings before a duck in T20Is: 43

43 Among elite list of players with 5000 ODI runs and 50 fielding dismissals

Aaron Finch's Career: A Glance

ODI career

5406 runs

142 innings

Average of 39

Strike rate of 88

17 hundreds

30 fifties

T20I career

3120 runs

103 innings

Average of 34

Strike rate of 142

2 hundreds

19 fifties

Test career

278 runs

5 innings

Average of 28

Strike rate of 45

2 fifties

What Did Aaron Finch Say?

"I always wanted to get through the Big Bash and re-assess after that, and I found my body was sore after a BBL game and took a couple of days to recover. McDonald said give yourself time to make a decision that's not an emotional call, but one that's right for you and your family. I feel as though that's what I've done. I thought long and hard about it, but with a big break between games it gives everyone involved time to plan and prepare for the next T20 World Cup in 2024 because I can't see myself getting there at all. It would be doing the position and the team a disservice to play on for purely selfish reasons," Finch told cricket.com.au.

He is expected to play in BBL for at least one more year and is also exploring the possibility of playing other T20 leagues.

