Aaron Finch and records that made him: A look as the Kangaroo calls time on international career

Aaron Finch announced his retirement from international cricket and the T20 World Cup winning captain will go down as one of the all-time greats of the game. As the Kangaroo rides into the sunset, here's a look at some of his records that made Finch, well - Finch.
Aaron Finch & The Records That Made Him
- Most matches as T20I captain: 76
- Most runs in an T20I innings as captain: 172 vs Zimbabwe in 2018
- 3rd fastest to 3000 T20I runs: 98 innings
- Highest partnership for 1st wicket in T20Is with Darcy Short: 223 vs Zimbabwe in 2018
- 6th most innings before a duck in T20Is: 43
- Among elite list of players with 5000 ODI runs and 50 fielding dismissals
Aaron Finch's Career: A Glance
ODI career
- 5406 runs
- 142 innings
- Average of 39
- Strike rate of 88
- 17 hundreds
- 30 fifties
T20I career
- 3120 runs
- 103 innings
- Average of 34
- Strike rate of 142
- 2 hundreds
- 19 fifties
Test career
- 278 runs
- 5 innings
- Average of 28
- Strike rate of 45
- 2 fifties
What Did Aaron Finch Say?
"I always wanted to get through the Big Bash and re-assess after that, and I found my body was sore after a BBL game and took a couple of days to recover. McDonald said give yourself time to make a decision that's not an emotional call, but one that's right for you and your family. I feel as though that's what I've done. I thought long and hard about it, but with a big break between games it gives everyone involved time to plan and prepare for the next T20 World Cup in 2024 because I can't see myself getting there at all. It would be doing the position and the team a disservice to play on for purely selfish reasons," Finch told cricket.com.au.
He is expected to play in BBL for at least one more year and is also exploring the possibility of playing other T20 leagues.
