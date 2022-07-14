Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli's name missing in IND vs WI T20I squad, fans get furious

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sanju Samson in action

BCCI announced the Indian squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies starting on 29th July.

Rohit Sharma is named to lead the team. Team India included the names of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav subject to fitness. On the other hand, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah, and Umran Malik were among the players that didn't make cut in the squad.

In the T20I series against England, India registered a win by 2-1. Kohli's performance was underwhelming in both the matches that he played. He scored 1 and 11 runs before falling prey to England bowlers. On the other hand, Umran too didn't pose threat to the batters as he did in the 15th edition of IPL.

However, Samson was dropped even in the IND vs ENG T20I series. He was included in the playing eleven even when the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant weren't available. He last played an international T20I match against Ireland and scored a brilliant 77.

The announcement left fans disheartened and emotional messages backing their favourite players started circulating. Let's take a look at what the supporters of these two players had to say:

Team India will play a series of three ODIs and five T20Is on the West Indies tour. India's three ODIs will be played one after the other on July 22, 24, and 27. There will be five T20I matches between India and West Indies. The first T20I match will be held on 29th July. This will be followed by four more T20Is on August 1, 2, 6, and 7.

Full squad for IND vs WI T20I series: Rohit Sharma (C), I Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, D Hooda, S Iyer, D Karthik, R Pant, H Pandya, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, R Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, B Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.