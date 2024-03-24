RR vs LSG: Sanju Samson, Trent Boult star in Rajasthan Royals' thrilling win over Lucknow

Follow us on Image Source : RR/X Sanju Samson against LSG on March 24, 2024

Rajasthan Royals recorded a thrilling last-over win against Lucknow Super Ginats in their opening IPL 2024 game on Sunday, March 24. Captain Sanju Smason led by example by smashing 82 runs and then Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma shone with a ball to help the Royals post a 20-run win.

The Royals handed a debut to trade signing Avesh Khan in their playing XI and then substituted Nadre Burger in the second innings. Lucknow Super Giants also included Devdutt Padikkal in their starting eleven for the first time leaving out new players Shamar Joseph, Shivam Mavi, and Ashton Turner on the sidelines.

KL Rahul donned the wicketkeeping gloves ahead of Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran and then took a sensational catch to dismiss Jos Buttler on Naveen-ul-Haq's delivery in the second over. Yashasvi Jaiswal also walked out after scoring a quick 24 runs off 12 balls in the powerplay.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer (substituted by Nandre Burger), Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur (substituted by Deepak Hooda).

More to follow...