Sachin Tendulkar recalls what he said to Virat Kohli after 2011 World Cup win

Image Source : TWITTER/SACHIN TENDULKAR File photo of Sachin Tendulkar carried on shoulder on Virat Kohli after the 2011 World Cup final in Mumbai.

While the images of MS Dhoni hitting the 2011 World Cup-winning six at the iconic Wankhede Stadium remains etched in the heart of every Indian cricket fan, the photos of Sachin Tendulkar being carried on the shoulder of Indian players were equally mesmerising.

The fact that nation's favourite son and biggest cricketer, who enjoys a god status in India, finally won the World Cup in what was a glittering career, fans and his young teammates were more than happy for him to help him realise his life long dream that started with Sachin watching Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 World Cup.

Fast forward to 2021, Tendulkar recalled the best day of his life, while remembering he asked Yusuf Pathan and Virat Kohli to make sure he doesn't fall during the victory march.

"The victory lap had one incident when Virat and Yusuf Pathan lifted me, I told them to ensure that I do not fall down. It was not just the Indian team that won the World Cup, it was the entire nation, it is all of us who did it," Tendulkar said on a Youtube show called LegendsWithUnacademy.

When I saw Kapil Dev lifting the World Cup in 1983, it was an unbelievable experience," he further added.

"I enjoyed it with my friends and I wanted to chase my dream. I decided what may come, I have to focus and chase my dream of lifting the World Cup.

"In Mumbai at Wankhede, it was just unbelievable, it was the best cricketing day of life. How many times you have the country celebrate, many few things are there which the entire country celebrates," he signed off.