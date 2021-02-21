Sunday, February 21, 2021
     
Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Suryakumar, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tewatia on Team India selection

The Indian cricket legend also crongratulated spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who was earlier picked for T20 squad in Australia but missed out due to a shoulder injury.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 21, 2021 10:08 IST
Sachin Tendulkar
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Sachin Tendulkar.

Young Indian cricketers Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia are having the time of their life after the trio was called-up for Team India's T20 series against England in a crucial T20 World Cup year.

The selection of the three players didn't surprise many as they all impressed with their performances in last year's Indian Premier League. And to make their day even more special Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to congratulate the Young Turks while also praising Varun Chakravarthy, who missed out on T20 international debut in Australia after suffering a shoulder injury.

"Heartiest congratulations @ishankishan51, @rahultewatia02 & @surya_14kumar for your maiden call up to the Indian Team, and also to @chakaravarthy29, who missed out in Australia. Playing for India is the highest honour for any cricketer. Wishing you all a lot of success," Tendulkar tweeted. 

More to follow...

