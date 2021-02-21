Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Suryakumar, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tewatia on Team India selection

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Sachin Tendulkar.

Young Indian cricketers Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia are having the time of their life after the trio was called-up for Team India's T20 series against England in a crucial T20 World Cup year.

The selection of the three players didn't surprise many as they all impressed with their performances in last year's Indian Premier League. And to make their day even more special Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to congratulate the Young Turks while also praising Varun Chakravarthy, who missed out on T20 international debut in Australia after suffering a shoulder injury.

"Heartiest congratulations @ishankishan51, @rahultewatia02 & @surya_14kumar for your maiden call up to the Indian Team, and also to @chakaravarthy29, who missed out in Australia. Playing for India is the highest honour for any cricketer. Wishing you all a lot of success," Tendulkar tweeted.

