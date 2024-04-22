RR vs MI pitch report IPL 2024: How will surface at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur play for Match 38?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL RR and MI players.

Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals are all set to lock horns against five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League 2024. The two teams will have a go at each other at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur which is turning out to be a fortress for the Royals this season.

The Royals have played four games here and have won three of them. The only time they lost at the Jaipur-based venue was when Gujarat Titans edged past them with the help of some late finish by Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia. RR are the team to beat this season as they have registered six wins in their seven outings. They sit on the edge of qualifying for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, MI have been hot and cold with three wins in their seven games. They started with three losses, won the next two, lost the subsequent one before winning their seventh game of the season. In the last meeting between these two sides, RR registered an easy 6-wicket win over Hardik Pandya's side.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch report

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium has been a batting-friendly one with scores in the range of 180 to 196 being common. RR have made 193, 185 and 196 batting first and chased 184 in the 20th over against RCB here. Dew is not likely to come in Jaipur and spinners are likely to get some assistance from the surface.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium - The Numbers Game

IPL Matches Played - 56

Matches Won Batting First - 20 (35.71%)

Matches Won Batting Second - 36 (64.29%)

Highest Team Innings - 217/6 (Sunrisers Hyderabad) v Rajasthan Royals

Lowest Team Innings - 59 (Rajasthan Royals) v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 199/7 (Gujarat Titans) v Rajasthan Royals

Average Score Batting First - 161.20

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Keshav Maharaj, Tanush Kotian, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Naman Dhir, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka