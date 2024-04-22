RR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Indians opt to bat, make three changes

"There's been four games (at this venue this season), teams batting first have won twice, teams fielding first have also won twice. Spinners haven't necessarily dominated over seamers. When you look at the team scores, they have been around 180-190, high, but not too high at the same time. Tonight, we are in the middle as well - boundary sizes square - 67m either side, straight - 76m. This pitch looks very very beautiful, it's dry, it's hard and it's even. Why isn't there a score over 200? I think one of the reasons is players presently like bounce and there's not a lot of moisture in this pitch. Moisture is what creates bounce and that's why it's very difficult to play the bowlers that are bowling directly straight at the stumps. The players are a little hesitant to score off every ball or play cross-batted shots. You'd still see a score close to 200 because it's beautiful to bat on but to get over 200, you need a bit of bounce. Nothing to fear for the batters, but they got to be very careful playing the cross-batted shots. Two great batting teams, I think we are in for a great treat," Natalie Germanos and Brian Lara say in their pitch report.