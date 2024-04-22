RR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Indians opt to bat, make three changes

Monday, April 22, 2024
     
RR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals play their final game of the season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur as they host Mumbai Indians in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League 2024. The Royals are on top of the points table. Follow for the latest updates.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: April 22, 2024 19:17 IST
Rajasthan Royals face Mumbai Indians.
Rajasthan Royals face Mumbai Indians.

RR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals are up against Mumbai Indians in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR have been one of the most difficult teams to beat in the tournament as they have registered six wins in their first seven matches. Meanwhile, MI have blown hot and cold and have three wins in their seven games ahead of this clash.

The Royals come into this clash on the back of two successive wins after a solitary loss to Gujarat Titans. They defeated Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous two games. For Mumbai Indians, they have bounced back well from their first three losses to win the next three from four games. But they are looking to build on a momentum. Follow for the latest updates.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :RR vs MI IPL 2024 Latest Updates

  • Apr 22, 2024 7:16 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IPL debut for Nuwan Thushara!!

    It will be an IPL debut for Nuwan Thushara. He played for MI Cape Town in the SA20 and picked 8 wickets in his 5 matches in the 2024 season

  • Apr 22, 2024 7:12 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    RR vs MI IPL 2024: Playing XI of both teams

    Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

    Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah

  • Apr 22, 2024 7:07 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    RR vs MI IPL 2024 match: Sanju Samson at toss

    We had a slightly different idea about the toss so it’s okay. You know the nature of the tournament, it’s a very long tournament, we had a five day break and we discussed about our plans, it’s about focusing about the system and the process. We have played lots of games here, we know how the wicket behaves. MI are known to come back hard in the tournament so we have to play well. We have had Sandeep Sharma back to our side and Kuldeep Sen misses out.

  • Apr 22, 2024 7:07 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    RR vs MI IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya at toss

    We are gonna bat first, looks like a good wicket, we didn't see dew in the last couple of days hence the decision to bat first. It's a very surreal feeling to play the 100th game for the franchise, started my journey with MI, I'm very grateful. We got three changes - Nuwan, Wadhera and Piyush Chawla come in. Shepherd, Madhwal, and Shreyas Gopal go out.

  • Apr 22, 2024 7:05 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    MI make three changes!!

    MI have made three changes to their team. Piyush Chawla, Nehal Wadhera and Nuwan Thushara come in

  • Apr 22, 2024 7:01 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    MI to bat first!!

    Hardik Pandya has won the toss in his 100th match for MI. Mumbai will be batting first.

  • Apr 22, 2024 6:56 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    RR vs MI IPL 2024 live: Here's Sawai Mansingh Stadium's pitch report

    "There's been four games (at this venue this season), teams batting first have won twice, teams fielding first have also won twice. Spinners haven't necessarily dominated over seamers. When you look at the team scores, they have been around 180-190, high, but not too high at the same time. Tonight, we are in the middle as well - boundary sizes square - 67m either side, straight - 76m. This pitch looks very very beautiful, it's dry, it's hard and it's even. Why isn't there a score over 200? I think one of the reasons is players presently like bounce and there's not a lot of moisture in this pitch. Moisture is what creates bounce and that's why it's very difficult to play the bowlers that are bowling directly straight at the stumps. The players are a little hesitant to score off every ball or play cross-batted shots. You'd still see a score close to 200 because it's beautiful to bat on but to get over 200, you need a bit of bounce. Nothing to fear for the batters, but they got to be very careful playing the cross-batted shots. Two great batting teams, I think we are in for a great treat," Natalie Germanos and Brian Lara say in their pitch report.

  • Apr 22, 2024 6:49 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    RR vs MI IPL 2024: Where are RR and MI on points table?

    RR right on top. They are the side which is one of the most difficult to beat. RR have six wins in seven games and stand in extremely good position to qualify for the playoffs. MI are on 7th with three wins in seven games.

  • Apr 22, 2024 6:37 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    RR vs MI IPL 2024 match 38!

    It's nearly time for the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians clash in match 38 in the Indian Premier League 2024. High-flying Royals are up against a hot and cold Mumbai team, which is trying to find its feet in the league stage of the tournament.

