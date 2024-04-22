RR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Indians opt to bat, make three changes

RR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Indians opt to bat, make three changesRR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals are up against Mumbai Indians in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR have been one of the most difficult teams to beat in the tournament as they have registered six wins in their first seven matches. Meanwhile, MI have blown hot and cold and have three wins in their seven games ahead of this clash.
The Royals come into this clash on the back of two successive wins after a solitary loss to Gujarat Titans. They defeated Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous two games. For Mumbai Indians, they have bounced back well from their first three losses to win the next three from four games. But they are looking to build on a momentum. Follow for the latest updates.