RR vs GT pitch report: How will surface at Sawai Mansingh Stadium play in IPL 2024 clash?

RR vs GT pitch report: Unbeaten Rajasthan Royals face hot and cold Gujarat Titans in the 24th match of Indian Premier League 2024. The two sides come into this contest on the back of contrasting results. While RR are the only team to remain unbeaten in the tournament, GT have lost two consecutive games after winning two in three.

The Royals have a very strong batting and bowling line-up and they would be chuffed to bits to see Jos Buttler getting among runs. Buttler smashed a century in Royals' win against RCB recently. Their bowling is as deadly as any team can have - Trent Boult , Nandre Burger, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Meanwhile, GT have been pegged back by fitness issues to David Miller and Wriddhiman Saha and their middle-order looks thin all of a sudden. The Titans need to find better time with the ball as well.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch report

The pitch used at the venue for the last game was seemingly tough to bat in the first innings as confirmed by Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis during the RR vs RCB game. It got better under the lights in the second innings. In the RR vs DC game too, the pitch was a bit sticky. Expect something similar in the clash between RR and GT too.

The average batting score at the venue in IPL is 160. Teams chasing down the targets have tasted more success with 35 out of 55 games being won while batting second.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium - The Numbers Game

IPL Matches Played - 55

Matches Won Batting First - 20

Matches Won Batting Second - 35

Matches Won Winning Toss - 29

Matches Won Losing Toss - 26

Highest Team Innings - 217/6 (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs Rajasthan Royals

Lowest Team Innings - 59 (Rajasthan Royals) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 193/4 (Delhi Capitals) v Rajasthan Royals

Average Runs per Wicket - 28.07

Average Runs per Over - 8.08

Average Score Batting First - 160.56

Rajasthan Royals' squad:

Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Kunal Singh Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Donovan Ferreira, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Abid Mushtaq, Tanush Kotian

Gujarat Titans' squad:

Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Spencer Johnson, Kartik Tyagi, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Manav Suth