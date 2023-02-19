Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Andre Russell in same team as Gautam Gambhir reveals his dream KKR squad

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir | File Photo

Just imagine Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Andre Russell and Yusuf Pathan - all in the same team at their peak. Yes, that sounds scary for any opposition. Gautam Gambhir, who is currently part of the commentary panel for the Border-Gavaskar trophy, was asked about players he would have wanted in his squad when he was at the helm of KKR, and this is what he said.

"It's a difficult question, but the answer is very simple. If I have to pick two players, I have an easy answer. My first player would be Rohit Sharma, and the second would be Yuvraj Singh. I didn't need any other player apart from these two. I'm not saying we would be having a perfect team, but we would've won more than two titles (if we had these two players)," Gambhir told Star Sports.

Gambhir further mentioned that they tried their best to rope in Yuvraj Singh, but the plan did not materialise. "Rohit and I would open, Robin Uthappa at 3, Suryakumar Yadav at 4, Yuvraj at 5, Yusuf Pathan at 6, and Andre Russell at 7. You can imagine what a team that would have been. We tried our best to get Yuvraj, but that couldn't happen,

Gambhir further added that Rohit Sharma as a captain gave him sleepless nights, but he didn't bother making plans for any other captain or player. Asked about the batter who gave him sleepless nights as an opposition captain, Gambhir picked India skipper Rohit said, "The only captain who gave me sleepless nights was Rohit Sharma. I didn't need to make plans for anyone else, nor did I think much about others."

Right now, Rohit Sharma is leading India against Australia in a 4-match Test series at home. The team retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by winning the 2nd Test in Delhi by 6 wickets.

