Rohit Sharma teases Mayank Agarwal, imitates Harshit Rana's fiery send-off to SRH batter | WATCH

Rohit Sharma is known for his playful banter on the field and it is one of the reasons why he is one of the most loved cricketers in India and around the world. Famous for his peculiar sense of humour, Rohit teased Mayank Agarwal ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) home game against Mumbai Indians (MI) as he imitated Harshit Rana's flying kiss send-off to the SRH batter.

For the unversed, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana gave a very fiery send-off to Mayank during the third match of the ongoing IPL season. Mayank tried to pull a short-pitched delivery toward the square leg fence but failed to time the shot properly and it went straight into the hands of Rinku Singh who was stationed at the deep backward square leg fence.

Jubilant with the wicket, Harshit went overboard with his celebration and was subsequently fined 60 per cent of his match fees for the same.

"Rana committed two Level 1 offences under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He was fined 10 per cent and 50 per cent of his match fees for the two respective offences," an IPL release stated. "Rana admitted to the two offences and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding."

Watch how Rohit Sharma teased Mayank Agarwal:

SRH IPL 2024 squad:

Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Jaydev Unadkat, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh

MI IPL 2024 squad:

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka