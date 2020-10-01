IPL 2020: MI skipper Rohit Sharma adds another glittering record to his name

Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper has joined the elite list of cricketers to score 5000 runs in Indian Premier League while facing Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Rohit reached the landmark with a boundary off Mohammed Shami in the second over after Kings XI Punjab won the toss and inserted Mumbai in to bat.

He is the third player to achieve the milestone after RCB skipper Virat Kohli and CSK's Suresh Raina breached the coveted mark earlier.

Kohli has scored 5430 runs in 180 matches at an average of 37.12. Raina, on the other hand, has scored 5368 runs in 193 games at an average of 33.34.

However, that wasn't the only record Rohit made to his name on the night as he also increased his run tally against KXIP above 600 runs once he went past 10-run mark in the innings. The skipper, though, hasn't had much to celebrate as MI were put into trouble early in the ininngs by KXIP bowlers.

Sheldon Cottrell first removed opener Quinton de Kock for 0 and this was soon followed by a run out on a direct hit by Mohammad Shami, leaving the defending champions reeling at 21/2 inside the fifth over.

KXIP and MI have been among the best performers in IPL but unfortunately haven’t been able to win their last matches despite getting close to wins. Both lost their Super Over matches this year.

