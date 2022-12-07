ROHIT SHARMA INJURY: Can India draft someone else in place of Sharma when they come out to bat?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma in nets

IND vs BAN 2022, 2nd ODI: The second One Day International between India and Bangladesh is underway at the Shere Bangla Stadium. Bangladesh are 1-0 up in this three-match ODI series and they elected to bat after winning the toss. Much to India's misfortune, their regular skipper Rohit Sharma sustained an injury blow and was rushed to the hospital directly to undergo some scans. Skipper Sharma was fielding in the second slip when he attempted a catch from Anamul Haque which was deflected off Mohammed Siraj's delivery.

Rohit was left bloodied as he injured his left thumb. Looking at the magnitude of the blow that Rohit has dealt, it seems unlikely for him to come out and bat in the second innings. In his absence, wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul is leading the Indian team and possibly he will open alongside left-handed batter Shikhar Dhawan. Now the question arises can somebody replace Rohit Sharma and come out to bat when India chases Bangladesh's score? the answer, unfortunately, is 'NO'. Irrespective of whatever score Bangladesh sets for team India they will have to go with one batter short. The ICC only allows active substitutes if there is a concussion in place. In Rohit's scenario, he hasn't endured any concussion blow and hence India can't bat anybody in his place.

The rule says that a substitute drafted can only field, he can also act as a wicketkeeper if umpires pass their consent. The rule also says that the substitute can't act as the captain and hence KL Rahul has been assigned with the captaincy duties. Sadly for the Indian team, Rohit might be ruled out of the entire series. This is an important match for India and they need to win it at any cost to stay alive in the series. When India come out to bat and start chasing the score set by Bangladesh, it will be interesting to see how they approach it.

Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed , Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

