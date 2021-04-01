Rishabh Pant doesn't have to worry about being like MS Dhoni, he can be better: Parthiv Patel

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni

Rishabh Pant doesn't have to worry about being MS Dhoni as the young wicketkeeper-batsman carries a lot of confidence, believes ex-India player Parthiv Patel. Pant, on Tuesday, was named Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman will lead the Delhi outfit in place of injured Shreyas Iyer. Pant has been in sublime form lately. He played a key role in helping India win the Test series in Australia and at home against England.

"I think Rishabh Pant carries a lot of confidence with him and that's what you want when you are playing a T20 game. You don't want any doubts in your mind and especially a player like Rishabh Pant.

"He was burdened with the comparison of MS Dhoni and he also tried to do that, but he himself is a brilliant player. He doesn't have to worry about being like MS Dhoni. He can be better than MS Dhoni or he can win matches on his own every given time. So, I think Rishabh Pant will probably hold the key for Delhi Capitals," said Parthiv on Star Sports' show Game Plan.

Pant notched up scores of 97 and unbeaten 89 in the third and the fourth Test against Australia to help India clinch the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. He continued his form in the home Test series against England, playing match-winning knocks for the team.

After his appointment as the captain of the Delhi Capitals, Pant had said he feel humbled to lead the side and he is keen to give his best in the upcoming IPL edition.

"Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I've always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled," said Pant.

"I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff, and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can't wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals."

Parthiv further analyzed the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad, saying that the defending champions won't have to tinker a lot with their Playing XI. The Mumbai outfit, led by Rohit Sharma, had defeated Delhi Capitals in the final of IPL 2020 in the UAE.

"If they are playing in Chennai, you might expect some spinner but from the Mumbai Indians point of view, I don't think they have to tinker a lot with their playing XI because Hardik Pandya is bowling quite a bit now, almost bowling 4 overs, Pollard bowls his slower ones really well, which might be useful on a Chennai wicket.

And obviously, Rahul Chahar had an outstanding IPL, a couple of outstanding IPLs and hence, he was picked for India. Krunal Pandya's 4 overs, his form in domestic cricket, so I can go on and on about it," said Parthiv.