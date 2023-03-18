RCBW vs GGT WPL 2023: Sophie Devine show put Bangalore past Gujarat as Mandhana's team secure 2nd win

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bangalore beat Gujarat

RCBW vs GGT WPL 2023: The Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday muscled the Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai to register their second win of the tournament. Sophie Devine played a jawdropping knock of 99 runs in to steer her side to an emphatic 8-wicket win in the 16th match of the tournament. With this win, Bangalore have managed to win their second game of the tournament and are staying alive in the tournament.

The Challengers were asked to chase 189-run target in their reverse fixture against Gujarat and the batters, led by Devine, blew away the opposition left, right and center. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana also contributed on the night as she scored 37 and supported Devine in the chase.

RCB's Playing XI:

Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose

GGT's Playing XI:

Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Sneh Rana (c), Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumar

More to follow...

