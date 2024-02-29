RCB's Georgia Wareham pulls off an AB de Villiers on field to stun M Chinnaswamy Stadium | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : WPL Georgia Wareham

Royal Challengers Bangalore spin bowler Georgia Wareham pulled off an AB de Villiers-like effort on the field in her side's game against Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Table toppers RCB are looking for their third win on trot after being the only unbeaten team in the tournament, coming into this match. Meanwhile, Delhi looked to make their way into the top two with a win and a loss ahead of the match.

In a brilliant effort on the field, Aussie International Wareham turned the clocks back for the Chinnaswamy crowd with a fielding effort reminiscent of former RCB icon de Villiers. The incident took place during the 11th over of the first innings when Delhi's Alice Capsey and Shafali Verma were batting. After Capsey tonked Nadine de Klerk for a six off the first ball of the 11th over, Shafali went aerial over mid-wicket for another maximum but for a spectacular effort on the field, she was denied a six.

Positioned at deep mid-wicket, Wareham had an eye set on the ball and the other on the boundary line. As the flying ball approached her and was about to go over her head, she timed her jump to perfection, threw her hand in the air and saved the ball from crossing the boundary while still talking to the air. She jumped outside the boundary ropes but did well enough to stop the ball from reaching the fence, saving four crucial runs for her team.

Watch the Video here:

Delhi made 194 in the first innings on the back of crucial contributions from Shafali, Capsey, Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen. Shafali made a 30-ball fifty, while Capsey fell four short after facing 33 balls. Kapp made a 16-ball 32, while Jonassen scored 36 from just 16 balls.

RCB's Playing XI:

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

DC's Playing XI:

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey