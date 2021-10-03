RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2021, RCB Playing 11 vs PBKS, PBKS Playing 11 vs RCB, Live Streaming

Image Source : IPLT20.COM RCB vs PBKS Dream 11 Prediction IPL 2021, RCB Playing 11 vs PBKS, PBKS Playing 11 vs RCB, Live Streaming

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), currently 3rd in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) table, will meet Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the first game of the double-header Sunday. Virat Kohli's side needs only one win to secure a place in the playoffs.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, kept themselves alive in the qualification race with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous game. However, they face an uphill task against RCB, who returned to winnings ways with two successive victories against Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.

As both sides meet, let's take a look at their Predicted Playing 11 as well as the Dream11 Predictions.

Predicted XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Dan Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers KL Rahul, KS Bharat

Both Karnataka wicketkeepers are enjoying a good run of form over the past few games. Rahul played a crucial role in PBKS' victory against KKR in the side's previous game, while RCB's KS Bharat grabbed the opportunity at no.3 in the UAE leg, playing important innings for the side in their previous two games (44 against RR, 32 against MI)

Batters Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Devdutt Padikkal

Mayank Agarwal made a strong return after his injury, scoring 40 off 27 deliveries to provide PBKS a brisk start in the game against KKR. Aiden Markram has been one of the more consistent performers for the Punjab side in the middle-order. For RCB, Devdutt Padikkal has been among the runs in the top order with an impressive run-rate in the UAE leg.

All-rounders Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed

Maxwell had a forgettable outing in the 2020 edition of the IPL, but made a stellar comeback after his switch to RCB ahead of this year's edition. The Australian all-rounder has been particularly impressive in the UAE leg, scoring two successive half-centuries in RCB's last two games. Shahbaz Ahmed also took two wickets in Bangalore's last game against RR.

Bowlers Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

With 26 wickets in 11 games, pacer Harshal Patel is miles ahead of the second-placed Avesh Khan (18 wickets) in the race for the purple cap. RCB may call Jamieson back in the lineup after George Garton returned expensive figures in their game against RR (1/30 in 3 overs). The PBKS duo of Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi has stepped up after their seasoned bowlers have been inconsistent in the UAE leg.

PITCH REPORT

Sharjah with its flat surface and short boundary is expected to be a batting paradise, with no margin for error for the bowlers while good deliveries are also punished. The pacers should get the ball to swing around in the early exchanges, keeping the batters on their toes. However, the ball should skid on to the bat under lights, making it easy for strokeplay.

WEATHER REPORT

The weather will remain dry throughout the day and dew is expected as the match progresses.

LIVE STREAMING

You can watch the IPL 2021 RCB vs PBKS Match 47 Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.