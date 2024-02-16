Ravichandran Ashwin dedicates 500th Test wicket to his father

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Ravichandran Ashwin celebrating his 500th Test wicket in Rajkot on February 16, 2024

Ravichandran Ashwin scripted history by clinching his 500th Test wicket on Day 2 of the ongoing third match between India and England. The veteran spinner dismissed Zak Crawley to give India a much-needed breakthrough in the third session on Friday to enter the history books.

The 37-year-old all-rounder displayed his batting skills by scoring crucial 37 runs and then stole the limelight with Crawley's wicket. Ashwin became the only second Indian cricketer to claim 500 Test wickets after legendary Anil Kumble with the latter being present at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday.

Ashwin also beat the likes of Kumble and Shane Warne to become the second-fastest to record 500 Test wickets after Muthiah Muralidaran. After Day 2's play, Ashwin shared his thoughts on finally reaching the 500-wicket mark and dedicated the historic achievement to his father for showing constant support throughout his career.

"It's been quite a long journey," Ashwin said after Day 2's play in Rajkot. "I'd like to dedicate this 500th wicket to my father. He's been through the thick and thin of everything I've done in my life. He's had heart attacks every time I've played. His health has gone for a toss because he's watched games of mine on TV constantly and been a constant support for me. 500 wickets, done and dusted now."

Meanwhile, England replied to India's 445 by smashing 207/2 in just 35 overs. Ben Duckett registered his maiden Test hundred against India by scoring 133* off just 118 balls to put England in a dominant position. When asked about India's response, Ashwin admitted that England have put the hosts under pressure and added that Day 3 play will be important.

"The way England are playing, you're not having to bowl a lot of overs. They're showing a lot of intent, giving us less time to think and also less labour. You have to bowl good balls and expect one of those airy-fairy shots to go to hand. I expect this pitch to get really tough to bat, probably on day five. We need to hang in there. The game is hanging in the balance. Some things go our way tomorrow morning and we'll find ourselves dominating. They're putting us under pressure but it's important to respond," Ashwin added.