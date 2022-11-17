Ravi Shastri criticises Rahul Dravid for taking break vs New Zealand; says rest during IPL enough

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravi Shastri (Left) & Rahul Dravid (Right) | File Photos

Ravi Shashtri, on the eve of the 1st T20 between India and New Zealand, said that he doesn't believe in breaks, and thinks that the 2-3 months break during the IPL must be enough for a coach as he needs to be hands-on with the team.

"I dont believe in breaks. Because I want to understand my teams and player and then be in control of the team. What do you need that many breaks for? You get 2-3 months of break during the IPL that's enough to rest. I feel coach should be hands on."

The comments come after Rahul Dravid took rest from India's tour of New Zealand. Senior players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma too, have been rested. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja continue to be on the sidelines after their injuries.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya will assume the captaincy duties. India's tour of New Zealand will be aired on Prime Video online and on DD Sports on television.

Schedule of the T20I series:

November 18, 2022: New Zealand vs India, 1st T20I (Sky Stadium, Wellington) November 20, 2022: New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I (Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui) November 22, 2022: New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I (McLean Park, Napier)

Schedule sof the ODI series:

November 25: 1st ODI at Eden Park, Auckland November 27: 2nd ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton November 30: 3rd ODI at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

T20 Squads

India squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi

