RCB's Mike Hesson provides huge update on Glenn Maxwell's status for IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Glenn Maxwell | File Photo

RCB's director of cricket Mike Hesson said that according to the information received by him, hard-hitting Glenn Maxwell will be back after his freak injury before the IPL starts rolling next year.

Maxwell broke his fibula at a friend's birthday party and underwent surgery on Sunday for the same.

Comments On Maxwell

"There is a little concern with Glenn Maxwell, heading to the retention phase with a broken leg. We wish him a speedy recovery. We have information that he will be back well before the IPL (next year) and playing cricket. Having those three-dimensional players in our squad is pretty critical in terms of balancing that squad out," Hesson said in a video shared by RCB.

Maxwell, who joined RCB ahead of IPL 2021, has been a key member of their set-up. After his exploits with the bat in the 2021 season, he was retained for Rs 11 crore by the franchise. Maxwell amassed 301 runs for RCB in 13 matches last season. Hesson also hailed veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik for excelling in the finisher's role last season and said the team is "comfortable" with its middle order.

Top Order & Dinesh Karthik

"We are pretty comfortable with our top order with Faf, Virat and Finn Allen and Rajat Patidar. We see a really strong top order which we can manoeuvre around. DK, was terrific for us last year in the finishing role and then obviously playing for India, forcing his case so well. We are really looking forward to having him. The finishing guy with the experience he brings is really valuable," Hesson added.

Also Read: India vs New Zealand | Revisiting highest totals made by Men in Blue against Black Caps in T20s

Released Players

RCB released only four players -- Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, and Sherfane Rutherford -- ahead of the mini-auction. Maxwell might also miss the Big Bash League, which will go on from December 13 to February 4.

RCB finished fourth in the group stage in this year's IPL edition, winning eight of their 14 games.

(Inputs PTI)

Latest Cricket News