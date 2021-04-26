IPL 2021 | 'Catch of the tournament': Ravi Bishnoi takes outrageous grab to remove Sunil Narine: Watch

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Ravi Bishnoi

Punjab Kings' Ravi Bishnoi pulled off a screamer to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

Flaunting an outstanding fielding effort, Bishnoi ran to his right from deep mid-wicket and dived perfectly to pluck the ball, sending Narine back for a duck.

Chasing 123, KKR were shaken early blows as they lost Shubman Gill (9) and Nitish Rana (0) in the first two overs. The Eoin Morgan-led side suffered its third setback in the form of Narine.

Earlier, the KKR bowling unit produced a clinical bowling performance to restrict Punjab Kings to 123/9. Pat Cummins and Narine took two wickets each while Prasidh Krishna registered figures of 3/30 to dent PBKS' innings. Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakravarthy also chipped in one wicket apiece.

On the batting front, Mayank Agarwal scored 31 off 34 balls while Chris Jordan contributed with 30 off 18 deliveries towards the end of the innings.

When Nicholas Pooran (19) was dismissed, PBKS were in danger of getting bowled out for under 100. However, Jordan's late flourish helped Punjab gather a competitive total on the scoreboard.

"We've had a catch off a full toss, the catch of the tournament, a run-out where the batsman starts walking only to discover he was in.....all in 4 overs!" tweeted commentator Harsha Bhogle about the on-field drama between the two sides.