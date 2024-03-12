Rajasthan Royals bowler Prasidh Krishna ruled out IPL 2024, BCCI confirms

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prasidh Krishna didn't play IPL 2023 as well

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Rajasthan Royals had retained him despite the player missing the last edition as due to injury. Krishna underwent surgery last month for his quadriceps injury and will resume his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

"The fast bowler underwent surgery on February 23rd, 2024, on his left proximal quadriceps tendon. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and will resume rehab at the National Cricket Academy soon. He will not be able to take part in the upcoming IPL 2024," the statement from BCCI read.

Last year, the lanky fast bowler didn't take part in the cash-rich league due to stress fracture but then returned to play cricket for India and his last appearance for the team came in the New Year Test against South Africa in Cape Town. It seems that he sustained an injury during the match against Gujarat while playing for Karnataka in Ranji Trophy within a week after returning from South Africa tour. Krishna has so far played two Tests, 17 ODIs and five T20Is for India and now will be aiming to regain full fitness soon.

As for the Royals, they had splurged a mammoth INR 10 crore to secure the fast bowler's services at the mega auction but he managed to play only in IPL 2022. With the mega auction set to happen next year, the Royals might release him.

Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2024: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger

Meanwhile, BCCI has officially confirmed that Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of IPL 2024 as he underwent surgery late last month for his heel injury. "The fast bowler successfully underwent surgery on February 26th, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and is ruled out of the upcoming IPL 2024," the statement from BCCI read.