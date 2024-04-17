Rajasthan Royals accumulate healthy lead on IPL 2024 points table after last-ball win over KKR

Follow us on Image Source : AP Avesh Khan jumps in joy after last-ball win over KKR.

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) last-ball win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by two wickets has helped them accumulate a healthy lead on the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 points table.

Rajasthan were on top before taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on April 16 and have consolidated their top spot after registering the highest successful run chase in the history of the IPL.

The 2008 IPL winners now have 12 points after seven games. The Sanju Samson-led side has conceded just a solitary game in the season and has a net run rate (NRR) of 0.677.

They are four points ahead of KKR who are second on the ladder with eight points in total. KKR have lost two games and won four out of the six that they have played so far. Their net run rate (1.399) is the most impressive among all the 10 participating teams in the competition.

The defending champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), are third with eight points. They are behind KKR on the basis of net run rate. CSK's net run rate is 0.726.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) batting has helped them find a place at number four with the same set of points as KKR and RR. KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are fifth on the table with three wins and the same number of losses after six games.

