'I haven't signed anything yet': Rahul Dravid adds more suspense on extension of coaching tenure | WATCH

After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decision to extend Rahul Dravid and his coaching staff's tenure with the senior men's Indian team, the former skipper provided added suspense on the extension period. The Indian Board on Wednesday decided to extend David and his support staff's tenure following an impressive World Cup campaign. However, the extension period of the same is not confirmed.

Notably, the head coach did not seem to provide any detail on the period of his contract extension too. Dravid, who met chief selector Ajit Agarkar to pick India's squads for the South Africa series, stated that he has not signed an official document. "Nothing's out officially. I haven't signed anything as yet so once I get the papers, we will discuss it," Dravid told reporters in a brief chat after his meeting in Delhi.

BCCI offered Dravid more time with India

The Indian Board on Wednesday confirmed the extension of Dravid and the other coaching staff's tenure. While the tenure has been extended, the exact date for it is not confirmed as yet. "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces the extension of contracts for Head Coach Mr. Rahul Dravid and the Support Staff of Team India (Senior Men). The BCCI engaged in productive discussions with Mr. Rahul Dravid after the term of his contract ended following the recently concluded ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and unanimously agreed to further the tenure," BCCI's statement read.

Dravid praised the Indian team's culture and was also thankful for the 'trust' shown in him. "The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable. Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal. I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room. It's a culture that stands resilient, whether in moments of triumph or adversity. The skills and talent that our team possesses are phenomenal, and what we've stressed is following the right process and sticking to our preparations, which has had a direct impact on the overall result.

"I thank the BCCI and the Office Bearers for placing their trust in me, endorsing my vision, and providing support during this period. The demands of this role necessitate considerable time away from home, and I deeply appreciate my family's sacrifices and support. Their instrumental role behind the scenes has been invaluable. As we embrace new challenges post the World Cup, we remain committed to the pursuit of excellence," Dravid said after getting an extension.

Dravid's renewed contract will begin with India's all-format tour of South Africa. The Indian team will travel to the Africa nation for three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches. He is currently not with the Indian team for the T20I series against Australia as VVS Laxman is in the head coach's hat.

