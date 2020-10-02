IPL 2020: SRH teenager Priyam Garg hits maiden IPL fifty against CSK

Image Source : IPLT20 SRH batsman Priyam Garg raises his bat after scoring half century against CSK in Dubai on Friday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have just show Chennai Super Kings that they have more depth in their batting than understood by many as Priyam Garg, who came in at no. 6, bailed out his side of trouble with a gritty half-century to set a fighting total of 165 against Chennai Super Kings.

His maiden 50 came off 23 deliveries and was marred with six boundaries and a solitary maximum to help his side after SRHwere 69/4 at one stage of the innings with all big names back to pavilion, including skipper David Warner.

The 19-year was aptly supported for the fifth wicket by another youngster Abhishek Sharma, who contributed with a 24-ball 31, in a 77-run stand that was played over just 42 deliveries.

The stand came to end when Abhishek was caught behind by MS Dhoni off Rahul Chahar, who picked two wickets in the game.

Interestingly, the over earlier saw Abhishek dropped twice by Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur respectively.

Earlier in the first innings, Chennai Super Kings were right on the money from the word go with Deepak Chahar rattling the stumps in-form Jonny Bairstow (0 off 3) with a sharp in-swinger.

Chahar, who seemed to get the best out of the pitch, contained David Warner and no.3 Manish Pandey in the powerplays as just 42 runs came off it.

Pandey (29 off 21), who was the aggressor of the steady partnership, couldn’t build on his innings after a rash shot of Shardul Thakur saw him find Sam Curran in the with the scoreboard reading 47/2 in the eighth over.

