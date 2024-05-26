'Price has come 20 Cr': Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins get involved in banter during auto-ride ahead of IPL final

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins.

Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders will be taking on Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 26. The two batting giants will be up against each other in an IPL final for the first time as they look to clinch glory in the Indian cash-rich league.

Before the final, the two captains met each other to reflect upon the upcoming finale. While Shreyas and Cummins attended a press conference on the eve of the final, they also shared an auto-ride and some time at a beach.

During their meet-up in an auto, Iyer took a dig at Cummins as the KKR skipper pointed out at the auto-meter sitting in the driver's seat referring the fare price has come 20 Cr, the same price the SRH skipper was signed for in the auction.

Watch the Video here:

Cummins and Iyer also shared some messages with each other ahead of the final. Iyer exuded confidence and gave a challenge to his SRH counterpart. "Dear Pat! Today, I thought it might be fun to drop you a little note. First off, let me just say you've done an amazing job leading the Orange Army this season. This season we have given you a tough time. Let me remind you, you faced the same opponent at a different venue. But today you will be against colours that will be familiar to you purple and gold. Here's to a thrilling final. May the best team win, and by best, I mean ours," Iyer said in a video shared by IPL.

Cummins then replied to Iyer in the same vein. "Thanks for the little note. Kind of you. Indeed. You two have led by example in a lot of swag, but I can't help but think about our stellar win at this very ground. I hope the KKR boys know what to expect. Come Sunday, you might say you've given us a tough time this season, but let me assure you the Orange Army has saved the best for last," the SRH skipper said.