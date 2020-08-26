Pravin Tambe becomes first Indian to play in CPL, makes debut at 48 for Trinbago Knight Riders

Image Source : @VENKYMYSORE Pravin Tambe

Veteran Indian cricketer Pravin Tambe became the first from his country to appear in a Caribbean Premier League match, making his debut appearance in the league at the age of 48 for Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL 2020 match against St Lucia Zouks at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain.

Tambe was picked on Wednesday as a replacement option for Jayden Seales and he also took a wicket for Trinbago, dismissed Najibullah Zadran in the 11th over of the game.

The 48-year-old has the experience of playing for has played for Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. In fact, he had even bagged a contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2020 season becoming the oldest cricketer to be sold at an IPL auction. But the veteran was disqualified IPL's Governing Council as he had played in the T10 league in UAE.

Tambe however became eligible to play in CPL after he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

"As per the MCA records, his current status is retired. He has recently retired. First, he had retired and then he withdrew it and now again he has retired. He has written an e-mail to the MCA in this regard," the MCA official had told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

