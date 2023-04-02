Points Table IPL 2023: From CSK to RCB, here's how each team performed in its opening match

Follow us on Image Source : AP RCB vs MI

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League began with a bang with Gujarat Giants and Chennai Super Kings playing the opening match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. All 10 teams have finished playing their first match of the tournament with Royal Challengers Bangalore beating Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets. Let's know what the points table looks like.

While Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Rajasthan Royals clinched victories. Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a loss in their first game of the season.

Rajasthan Royals top the table with an impressive Net Run Rate (NRR) of 3.600. On the other hand, SRH is at the bottom of the table by losing the match by 72 runs and having an NRR of - 3.600.

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

How many venues will host the league matches?

A total of 12 venues are set to schedule the league stage matches of IPL 2023. ​

