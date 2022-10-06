Playing in IPL helps in gathering information for analysis on Indian cricketers: Rabada

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rabada in action

South Africa's ace pacer Kagiso Rabada gave credit to IPL for gathering information on the Indian cricketers that can be easily passed on for analysis during international matches.

The South African quick, who is currently in India for a white-ball series, has gained a lot of popularity in the country due to his impressive performances with Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in the IPL.

In the IPL, the speedster has scalped 99 wickets from the 63 matches played at an economy of 8.26. In the 2022 edition of the tournament, he played 13 matches and picked 23 wickets.

"It is something we have prepared before going into the series. Lucky enough with leagues like the IPL, we play a lot with these players and against them as well, so information can be easily passed around," Rabada said.

"Analysis has been done and has to be done," he added.

The right-arm, who will lead the South African pace attack at the T20 World Cup later this month in Australia, sees ODIs as an extension of the shortest format of the game.

"I think T20 and One-Day cricket are kinds of similar, it is just a longer version of it.

"You have similar gameplans and obviously it is less pressure than T20s, I would say the processes are pretty similar."

Rabada in his previous three matches against India

IND vs SA T20I - 1 wicket and an economy rate of 7.75

IND vs SA T20I - 1 wicket and an economy rate of 3.75

IND vs SA T20I - No wicket and an economy rate of 8.75

