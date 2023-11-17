PCB announces former cricketer as chief selector of national men’s selection committee

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Saeed Ajmal and Wahab Riaz during ODI match against England in 2010

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB, announced former cricketer Wahab Riaz as the new chief selector to head the national men’s selection committee on Friday, November 17. The former left-arm pacer announced retirement from international cricket in August 2023 after failing to make the team for a couple of years.

Wahab Riaz, 38, played his last international match in December 2020 after presenting his nation in 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20I matches. Known as one of the fastest pace bowlers in Pakistan cricket, Riaz took 154 international wickets.

Riaz thanked PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf for trusting him with a 'challenging task'. Riaz's first assignment will be selecting players for the upcoming three-match Test series against Australia which starts on December 14.

“I am honoured to assume the role of chairperson for the national men's selection committee and I extend my gratitude to the Chairman of PCB Management Committee, Mr Zaka Ashraf, for entrusting me with this responsibility," Riaz told PCB media. "The decision to involve former players in cricketing matters is commendable and I am willing to work for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.

“Heading a selection committee is a challenging task. We have a significant Australia tour coming up that is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle and a T20I series against New Zealand that will allow us to develop a formidable unit leading up to the ICC T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies in June next year."

PCB continues to overhaul Pakistan cricket with various new faces emerging to lead the management after the disastrous World Cup 2023 campaign. Former captain Mohammad Hafeez recently took the role of team director and is also given the responsibility of interim head coach for the upcoming Australia and New Zealand tours.

