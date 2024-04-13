PBKS vs RR pitch report: How will surface in Mullanpur, Chandigarh play for IPL 2024 match 27?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Kings

The 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be played between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Both teams are coming off a loss at the hands of SRH and GT respectively and will be keen on returning to the winning ways. The Kings are more desperate with only two wins in five matches and are at the eighth position in the points table.

On the other hand, the Royals are sitting pretty with four wins in five matches and their winning streak ended in the last game against the Titans who won the last over thriller. But they are a team to beat this season with all the bases covered in terms of back up players as well. But this is an away game and the Royals will have to adapt to the conditions in Mullanpur, a new venue in IPL.

PBKS vs RR Pitch Report

The surface in Mullanpur, Chandigarh assists pace bowlers more with the new ball doing a bit. The spinners have taken only four wickets in two matches here as opposed to more than 23 from the fast bowlers. The pitch is decent too as the teams batting first have scored 174 and 182 runs in two matches played in IPL 2024 so far. Once the target was chased down while PBKS fell short by runs chasing 182 in their previous game here.

PBKS vs RR - Mullanpur T20 Numbers (IPL 2024)

Matches Played - 2

Teams batting first won - 1

Teams bowling first won - 1

Average first inns score - 178

Highest score - 182 by SRH vs PBKS

Squads

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Keshav Maharaj, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger, Abid Mushtaq, Sandeep Sharma, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rahul Chahar, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh