PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Match 27 fantasy team, captaincy picks, predicted playing XIs

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings are set to host the league leaders Rajasthan Royals in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Saturday. Both teams enter this game after narrow defeats in their last respective games and will be hoping for a swift winning return at Mullanpur's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Punjab Kings are struggling for consistency with just two wins in their first five games in the IPL 2024. They suffered a last-ball defeat while chasing 183 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last match and are currently placed in the eighth place in the points table.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals' dream run ended in their last game against Gujarat Titans. Gujarat pulled off a thrilling comeback win on the last ball of the game while chasing 197, ending Rajasthan's four-match winning streak.

The Royals remain at the top of the points table with four wins in five games and have won three of their last four meetings against Punjab Kings.

PBKS vs RR Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 27th T20 match

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur

Date & Time: Saturday, April 13 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Riyan Parag, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Sanju Samson: Rajasthan Royals captain is enjoying great form in the IPL 2024 with 246 runs in five innings with the help of three fifties so far. He played a brilliant knock against Gujarat Titans by smashing 68 runs at a strike rate of 178.94. Sanju is also impressive with his wicketkeeping gloves with five dismissals so far.

Riyan Parag: The young Indian batter has emerged as a surprise package in the IPL 2024 with three fifties in the first five innings. Parag is the second-highest runscorer in the tournament with 261 runs at a strike rate of 158.18 and smashed 76 off 48 balls against Gujarat Titans in the last match.

IPL 2024 Match 27 predicted playing XIs:

Punjab Kings predicted playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Avesh Khan.