PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Struggling Punjab Kings face tough test against inconsistent Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings will be without their skipper Shikhar Dhawan when they host struggling Mumbai Indians in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Thursday. Both teams are entering this fixture after an inconsistent start to the IPL 2024 and are expected to produce their best performance to get back into form at Mullanpur's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai suffered a heavy defeat against Chennai Super Kings in their last game as they struggle to find momentum this season. Mumbai are currently placed in the 9th position in the points table with four points in six games.

Punjab missed skipper Shikhar Dhawan in their last game against Rajasthan Royals where they suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the last over thriller. Punjab are on a level with Mumbai in the points table with two wins in six matches and are in desperate need of two points to remain in contention for the playoff race.