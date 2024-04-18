Thursday, April 18, 2024
     
  PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Struggling Punjab Kings face tough test against inconsistent Mumbai Indians
PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Struggling Punjab Kings face tough test against inconsistent Mumbai Indians

PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Both Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have registered only two wins in their opening six games this season and are set to clash in the crucial 33rd match at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Sumeet Kavthale Updated on: April 18, 2024 18:13 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score

Punjab Kings will be without their skipper Shikhar Dhawan when they host struggling Mumbai Indians in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Thursday. Both teams are entering this fixture after an inconsistent start to the IPL 2024 and are expected to produce their best performance to get back into form at Mullanpur's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai suffered a heavy defeat against Chennai Super Kings in their last game as they struggle to find momentum this season. Mumbai are currently placed in the 9th position in the points table with four points in six games.

Punjab missed skipper Shikhar Dhawan in their last game against Rajasthan Royals where they suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the last over thriller. Punjab are on a level with Mumbai in the points table with two wins in six matches and are in desperate need of two points to remain in contention for the playoff race.

  • Apr 18, 2024 6:11 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IPL turns 17 today

  • Apr 18, 2024 6:07 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of the crucial IPL 2024 encounter between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Mullanpur today.

    Both PBKS and MI have struggled for consistency this season and found themselves in the bottom three in the points table. 

    So, stay tuned here for regular match updates and live scores.

    Match Details:

    Match: IPL 2024, 33rd T20 match

    Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur

    Date & Time: Thursday, April 18 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

