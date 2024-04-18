Thursday, April 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Playing XIs: Rilee Rossouw replaces struggling Jonny Bairstow for Punjab Kings

PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Playing XIs: Rilee Rossouw replaces struggling Jonny Bairstow for Punjab Kings

PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Playing XIs: Stand-in skipper Sam Curran won the crucial toss and Punjab Kings elected to bowl first against Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians in Mullanpur. The star South African batter Rilee Rossouw replaced struggling Jonny Bairstow for the hosts.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 18, 2024 19:26 IST
Jasprit Bumrah and Jonny Bairstow
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Jasprit Bumrah and Jonny Bairstow in Mullanpur on April 18, 2024

Stand-in skipper Sam Curran won the toss and Punjab Kings elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the crucial IPL 2024 game on Thursday. Shikhar Dhawan remained absent but Punjab Kings made two big changes to their playing eleven at Mullanpur's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Punjab finally dropped struggling star Jonny Bairstow and replaced the Englishman with new signing Rilee Rossouw. The South African batter cost INR 8 crore in the player auction but was not able to crack into Punjab's starting eleven in the first seven games. 

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians remained unchanged from their big loss against Chennai Super Kings in the last game.

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Naman Dhir.

Related Stories
PBKS vs MI: Rohit Sharma stands at threshold of historic IPL milestone

PBKS vs MI: Rohit Sharma stands at threshold of historic IPL milestone

Devon Conway ruled out of IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings name replacement

Devon Conway ruled out of IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings name replacement

PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan-less Punjab to bowl first; Jonny Bairstow dropped

PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan-less Punjab to bowl first; Jonny Bairstow dropped

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Brar, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan.

More to follow...

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement