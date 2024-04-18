PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Playing XIs: Rilee Rossouw replaces struggling Jonny Bairstow for Punjab Kings

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Jasprit Bumrah and Jonny Bairstow in Mullanpur on April 18, 2024

Stand-in skipper Sam Curran won the toss and Punjab Kings elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the crucial IPL 2024 game on Thursday. Shikhar Dhawan remained absent but Punjab Kings made two big changes to their playing eleven at Mullanpur's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Punjab finally dropped struggling star Jonny Bairstow and replaced the Englishman with new signing Rilee Rossouw. The South African batter cost INR 8 crore in the player auction but was not able to crack into Punjab's starting eleven in the first seven games.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians remained unchanged from their big loss against Chennai Super Kings in the last game.

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Naman Dhir.

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Brar, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan.

More to follow...