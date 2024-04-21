PBKS vs GT IPL 2024: Sai Kishore leads Gujarat Titans to crucial win over clueless Punjab Kings

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Sai Kishore and Shubman Gill in the GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 game on April 21, 2024

Gujarat Titans returned to winning ways with an easy three-wicket win over poor Punjab Kings in the 37th match of the Indian Premier League in Mullanpur on Sunday. Spinner Sai Kishore turned hero with his maiden four-wicket haul in IPL to restrict Punjab to 142 and then Rahul Tewatia scored a match-winning 32* off just 17 balls to lead Gujarat to an important win.

A win boosted Shubman Gill-led Gujarat to sixth position in the points table with four wins in four games while Punjab Kings continue to struggle in ninth place with just two wins in the IPL 2024.

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Sam Curran (c), Prabhsimran Singh (substituted by Harpreet Bhatia), Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Warrier (substituted by Sai Sudharsan), Mohit Sharma.

More to follow...