PBKS vs DC Playing XIs: Prithvi Shaw misses out for Delhi; Punjab include English trio

Prithvi Shaw misses out on Delhi Capitals' playing eleven for their opening IPL 2024 game against Punjab Kings. The young opener is sidelined as Rishabh Pant-led Delhi are forced to bat first against Punjab Kings in the second match of the tournament at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Shikhar Dhawan won the crucial toss in the afternoon fixture on Saturday and elected to bowl first. Jonny Bairstow returned to the playing eleven after missing the 2023 season due to an injury. The English wicketkeeper batter joined compatriots Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone, and South African speedster Kagiso Rabada to fill overseas slots.

New signing Harshal Patel is also part of Punjab's playing XI to form an impressive pace attack with Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran and Rabada.

"We are gonna field first," Shikhar Dhawan said. "It is a new pitch. We will look to come up with new strategies. We have made some changes. We are used to this ground now. We had a practice match. We will look for some luck on this venue. Our four foreign players are Bairstow, Livingstone, Curran and Rabada."

Delhi Capitals handed IPL debuts to West Indies star batter Shai Hope and Indian pace all-rounder Sumit Kumar. Top-order batter Ricky Bhui and Tristan Stubbs are also set to make their Delhi debuts but left out exciting prospect Jake Fraser-McGurk on the bench.

"We would have batted first," Rishabh Pant said. "The wicket looks a little on the slower side. Really emotional time for me. Just want to enjoy the moment. Not thinking much. I think not worried about last season. Really exciting times. We have been preparing well. Four overseas batters for us."

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Shashank Singh.

Delhi Capitals playing XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma.

PBKS vs DC: Impact players

Punjab Kings: Abhishek Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey

Delhi Capitals: Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa