Pathetic behaviour: India's 1983 World Cup winner slams Harmanpreet Kaur, urges BCCI to take strict action

Harmanpreet Kaur has been on the receiving end since her outburst in the third ODI against Bangladesh

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has found herself in the line of fire after her outburst against the umpires during the third ODI against Bangladesh. Harmanpreet is likely to face some sanctions including a heavy fine and a few demerit points after she hit the stumps with her bat in anger over a supposed poor decision by the on-field umpire before going on a rampage against the officials in the post-match presentation. If that wasn't enough, Harmanpreet even taunted the Bangladesh team to call upon the umpires for the photo op, after the series was drawn 1-1.

Harmanpreet has copped a lot of criticism for her actions as many considered it irresponsible the way she spoke about the umpiring labeling it 'pathetic'. Her Bangladesh counterpart Nigar Sultan Joty too said that she should have spoken with some manners and now former India cricketers have jumped to the bandwagon.

Former India all-rounder and 1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal took to Twitter urging the BCCI to take strict action while calling her behavior 'pathetic'. "Harmanpreet’s behaviour against the Bangladesh women’s team was pathetic. She is not bigger than the game. She got a very bad name for Indian cricket. BCCI should take very strict disciplinary action," he said.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana supported her captain saying that the level of umpiring needed to be better but admitted that things could have been said in a different, more refined way.

It was a disappointing tour for India as they couldn't win the ODI series and won the T20Is marginally after surviving a scare in the second game after being bowled out for just 95. In the final ODI too, the Women in Blue were cruising at 160/3 in a chase of 226 but lost the last six wickets for 34 runs for the match to end in a tie and series in stalemate.

