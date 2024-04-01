Pakistan's captaincy saga into more crisis with statement furore, PCB holds talks with Shaheen Afridi

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shaheen Afridi.

The U-turn in Pakistan's ODI and T20I captaincy has seemingly resulted in more controversy and has caused a stir. The PCB sacked Shaheen Afridi from the T20I captaincy and reappointed their former skipper Babar Azam to the role in the white-ball cricket.

PCB issued a press release and attributed Shaheen Afridi calling it his "duty" to back Babar in the captaincy. However as reported in ESPNCricinfo, Shaheen has not given the statements. PCB's press release quoted Shaheen saying, "It was an absolute honour to captain the Pakistan National Cricket Team. I will always cherish the memories and the opportunity. As a team player, it is my duty to back our captain, Babar Azam. I have played under his captaincy and have nothing but respect for him. I will try to help him on and off the field. We are all one. Our aim is the same, to help Pakistan become the best team in the world."

The report stated that is understood the outgoing skipper Shaheen has not provided those comments. The pacer was about to make a statement but the PCB has held talks with him and another round of talks with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi will take place on Monday.