Live Streaming Cricket Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Watch PAK vs SA online on SonyLIV

Hosts Pakistan, led by Babar Azam , will take on South Africa in the second T20I of the three-match series in Lahore. In the previous game, Pakistan thumped South Africa by a narrow margin of 3 runs to go 1-0 up in the series. Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan smashed maiden T20 century as the home team to 169-6 after Heinrich Klaasen won the toss and elected to field. Rizwan became only the second Pakistani to score a hundred in all three formats. In reply, relatively inexperienced Proteas put up a hard fight with Reeza Hendricks making 54 and Janneman Malan making 44 off 29 balls before being restricted at 166-6.

At what time does Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I start?

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I will start at 6:30 PM.

When is Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I will take place on February 13. (Saturday)

How do I watch live streaming of Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

You can watch Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I on SonyLIV.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

You can watch Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I on Sony Ten1 and Sony Ten1 HD.

What are the squads for Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar, Zahid Mehmood

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (c), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Pite van Biljon, Glenton Stuurman, Jacques Snyman.