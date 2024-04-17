Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs NZ on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Matt Henry.

Pakistan are all geared up to take on New Zealand in the first game of the five-match T20I series starting April 18 (Thursday) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The series holds plenty of significance for Pakistan, in particular, as it witnesses the return of Babar Azam as captain of the white-ball side.

Babar stepped down as captain of all three formats after Pakistan's unsatisfactory run at the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 and the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) under the chairmanship of Zaka Ashraf announced Shan Masood and Shaheen Afridi as captains of the Test and the T20I format.

However, Shaheen could only manage to lead Pakistan in a solitary bilateral series before Babar was reappointed as the white-ball captain of the senior men's cricket team.

The series also marks the international comebacks of Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim. Both players had announced their international retirements earlier but are now back and are in contention for a spot in Pakistan's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

On the other hand, New Zealand will be competing with a second-string squad as their key players are busy plying their trade in the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series online?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website for cricket fans in India.

New Zealand's tour of Pakistan: