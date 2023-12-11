Pakistan cricketer Asad Shafiq announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Asad Shafiq

Pakistan cricketer Asad Shafiq has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Not long ago, chief selector Wahab Riaz had announced that Shafiq will be one of the consultant members in the selection committee. However, the latter was featuring in the National T20 Cup then leading the Karachi Whites who eventually won the title.

Shafiq announced his decision to retire from all forms of the sport in the press conference after leading his team to the title saying that the passion and excitement is not the same to take the field. He also added that his fitness levels also don't match to make a comeback to international cricket now.

"I am not feeling the same excitement and passion playing cricket and neither do I have the same fitness levels required for international cricket. Which is why I have decided to say goodbye to all cricket," Shafiq said. The 37-year-old also confirmed that PCB has offered him a selector's role and was hopeful that things will go ahead soon in that aspect. "I have got the contract from the board and I am looking at it and hopefully it will be processed soon," he added.

For the unversed, Asad Shafiq was a crucial part of Pakistan's Test set up until 2020 before he was dropped. He formed the core of Pakistan's middle-order playing a massive 77 Test matches amassing 4660 runs at an average of 38.2 with 12 tons and 27 fifties to his name. He also featured in 60 ODIs and 10 T20Is scoring 1336 and 192 runs respectively. Unfortuntely, he couldn't score a ton in white-ball cricket but was always known for his excellent skills in red-ball format.

Latest Cricket News