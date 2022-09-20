PAK vs ENG 1st T20: Alex Hales runs riot for England as visitors take 1-0 lead after 6-wicket win in Karachi

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Moeen Ali

England took a 1-0 lead in the seven-match T20I series as they got the better of hosts Pakistan in the first T20I in Karachi by six wickets. An inspired performance from Alex Hales and Luke Wood saw the English side home as the former ended with 53 runs off 40 deliveries while the latter scalped three wickets for 24. The two teams will next meet on Thursday as the hosts will try to exact revenge on Moeen Ali’s side.

England see of Pakistan

England made a poor start to their innings after they Philip Salt in the third over as Shahnawaz Dahani scalped him for 10. Alex Hales would then continue to hold one end as he steered the innings along with Dawid Malan (20) and Ben Duckett (21). Hales was dismissed in the 17th over before skipper Moeen Ali and Harry Brook saw England home.

While Ali remained unbeaten on 7, Brook scored 42 in 25 deliveries as the visitors won the contest by four balls to spare. For Pakistan Usman Qadir scalped two wickets for 36 but was expensive while Naseem Shah had an off day giving away 41 runs in four overs.

ALSO READ I IND vs AUS LIVE: Rohit Sharma disappoints, yet reaches milestone to record most T20I sixes

Image Source : GETTYMohammad Rizwan

Pakistan lose momentum after bright start

Asked to bat, Pakistan made a great start to their innings as Mohmmad Rizwan and Babar Azam put together an opening stand of 85 runs. The duo was scoring at the rate of knots before Adil Rashid scalped the Pakistan skipper in the 10th over. Babar made 31 off 24 before heading back to the pavilion.

While Rizwan continued his exploits, Pakistan lost momentum and lost wickets at a consistent interval. The likes of Haider Ali, Shan Masood, and Mohammad Nawaz were mere disappointments before they headed back to the pavilion. Rizwan was dismissed for 68 off 46 deliveries which consisted of six fours and two sixes.

Iftikhar Ahmed’S 28 off 17 deliveries helped Pakistan to go above 150 as they ended with 158/7 in 20 overs. Luke Wood ended with 24/3 in his three overs while Adil Rashid scalped two wickets for 27 in four overs.

Latest Cricket News