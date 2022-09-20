Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs AUS LIVE: Rohit Sharma disappoints, yet reaches milestone to record most T20I sixes

Rohit Sharma had yet another forgettable day at the office after he was dismissed for just 11 of nine deliveries in the first T20I between India and Australia. Despite the disappointing note, Rohit created history by going level with Martin Guptill for most sixes at the international level in the T20 format. The Indian skipper now has 172 sixes to his name along with Guptill and could have gone past him before Hazlewood got the better of him.

Before the match, Rohit needed two sixes to go level with the Kiwi batter as he was residing with 171 sixes. On the fourth ball of the second over Rohit did not sit back and smashed pat Cummins for six that was misjudged by the fielder. This resulted in the 35-year-old going level with Guptill on 172.

It took 137 matches for Rohit to record the number of sixes while Guptill needed fewer games to reach the tally. As things stand Guptill is more efficient as he needed 121 matches to reach the tally of 172. The duo is not only competing for most sixes, but they are competing for most runs as well. Currently, it is the Indian star who has the most number of runs with 3631 while Guptill is on 3497. They both will go head-to-head in the warm-up game before the T20 World Cup as India are scheduled to meet the Kiwis.

Most Number of sixes

Player Mat Runs HS 100 50 4s 6s Martin Guptill (NZ) 121 3497 105 2 20 306 172 Rohit Sharma (INDIA) 137* 3631 118 4 28 324 172 Chris Gayle (WI) 79 1899 117 2 14 158 124 Eoin Morgan (ENG) 115 2458 91 0 14 186 120 Aaron Finch (AUS) 93* 2855 172 2 17 286 117

Poor start for India

The Indian team made a relatively poor start to the match as Rohit departed in the third over after Josh hazelwood scalped him on the fourth ball of the third over. His replacement Virat Kohli also faced a tough task as he too departed without making a huge difference on the scorecard and was dismissed for 2 off 7 deliveries.

