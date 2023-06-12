'Other 10 were not playing' - Harbhajan Singh reacts as fan credits MS Dhoni alone for 2007 WC win

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh at CSK in IPL

Harbhajan Singh took a sarcastic dig at a fan for crediting MS Dhoni alone for India's famous ICC 2007 T20 World Cup triumph. The legendary Indian spinner's reaction came after India's embarrassing 209-run loss to Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final 2023 on Sunday, June 11.

Indian cricket fans continue to let out their anger and frustration at team India for their performance in the WTC final. Fans and former cricketers criticized Indian team management for dropping the world no.1 Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin from their playing XI for the WTC Final and also for bowling first after misreading the playing conditions at The Oval.

However, one fan took it to another level and outplayed MS Dhoni's contribution to the T20 World Cup in 2007. He compared Dhoni's world cup-winning team's win over Australia in the semi-final to India's WTC Final 2023 defeat to Australia.

"No coach, no mentor, young boys, most of the senior players denied to take part. never captained any single match before. This guy defeated prime Australia in the semifinals and won a T20 World Cup in 48 days after becoming captain," a fan wrote in his Tweet.

Harbhajan, who was India's best spinner in India's 2007 World Cup winning team with seven wickets, sarcastically reacted to fan's Tweet, saying that Dhoni alone won the World Cup and the other 10 players did nothing. He also pointed out that Indian cricket fans credit the team's win entirely to captains only.

"Yes when these matches were played this young boy was playing alone from india.. not the other 10 .. so alone he won the World Cup trophies .. irony when Australia or any other nation win the World Cup headlines says Australia or etc country won. But when the Indian wins it’s said the captain won, it’s a team sports. Win together lose together," Harbhajan reacted to a fan's Tweet.

