Australia vs India: Only way of getting KL Rahul out is to run him out, says Glenn Maxwell

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of KL Rahul (left) with Glenn Maxwell.

As we inch closer to the beginning of the Australia-India series Down Under with three ODI matches from November 27, Australians have already began their preparations for the series and team meetings are already taking place on how to deal with powerful and star-studded Indian line-up, revealed team’s all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

Since the explosive batsman played an entire IPL season recently with his Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul, Maxwell revealed he was asked at a team meeting to discuss flaw Rahul’s batting.

However, the 32-year-old off spinner acknowledged the ability of the new Indian vice-captain, who finished as Orange Cap winner of IPL 2020, saying the only way to get him out is to try and run him out.

“We had a team meeting the other day and they came to me and asked how I thought we should get him out, and one of things I said was try and run him out,” Maxwell told cricket.com.au.

"So I think that's what we're going to try and do the whole way through the series, try and run him out and hope for the best.”

The Oz right-handed batsman further stated that very few can handle pressure situation better than him.

"He's a great performer … got a great temperament, great head on his shoulders and is extremely calm in pressure situations,” Maxwell said.

However, Rahul is not the only headache Aussies have as Virat Kohli also enjoyed a sound IPL and felt leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who has dismissed the India captain more times in ODI matches (five) than any other Australia bowler, will have to be on his toe to get the prized wicket like he did in the last series.

"He's been very good against Virat, and one of the key things is having good match-ups against their batsmen," Maxwell said. "Adam's obviously had a pretty good time against Virat in recent history, but you can guarantee that Virat's working just has hard to combat that.

"He's an incredibly hard trainer and hard worker, and you know he's putting in all the work to combat our attack in any way possible."