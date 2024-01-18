One World One Family Cup Live telecast: When and where to watch Sachin vs Yuvraj match on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh will be leading One World and One Family teams respectively in the exhibition match

The legends of the game will be coming together for a humanitarian cause at Sathya Sai Grama in Muddenahalli, Karnataka for an exhibition match on Thursday, January 18. Named 'One World One Family Cup', based on 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbhkam' teachings of the Shri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission, the event will mark the inauguration of a sports stadium built for underprivileged children by the organisation, which already runs free medical colleges, hospitals, meals for school children among other programs.

Sunil Gavaskar, who has been one of the major contributors in the organisation had made the cricket match happen to help the message reach wider audience. Legendary Sachin Tendulkar will be leading the One World team with the likes of Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and Danny Morrison on his side while Yuvraj Singh will be captaining the One Family side comprising of names like Yusuf Pathan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Makahaya Ntini and Venkatesh Prasad.

When and where to watch One World One Family Cup Live on TV and OTT in India?

The One World One Family Cup exhibition match at Sathya Sai Grama in Muddenahalli is set to kick off at 10 AM IST on Thursday, January 18. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi channels on TV. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website as well as the Shri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission Youtube channel.

Teams

One World: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Upul Tharanga, Alviro Petersen, S Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Ashok Dinda, Ajantha Mendis, Harbhajan Singh, Monty Panesar, RP Singh, Danny Morrison

One Family: Yuvraj Singh (c), Parthiv Patel (wk), Mohammad Kaif, Darren Maddy, Alok Kapali, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Yusuf Pathan, Jason Krejza, Muttiah Muralitharan, Makhaya Ntini, Chaminda Vaas, Venkatesh Prasad